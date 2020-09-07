Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:REYN) Lowered to “Sell” at BidaskClub

Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:REYN) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Monday, BidAskClub reports.
A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on REYN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, August 29th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Black Diamond Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.60.
NASDAQ REYN traded down $0.39 during trading on Monday, reaching $31.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 507,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,413. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion and a PE ratio of 21.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.94. Black Diamond Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $21.61 and a 1-year high of $36.00.
In other Black Diamond Therapeutics news, Director Richard A. Noll purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.41 per share, with a total value of $501,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in REYN. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $261,683,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in Black Diamond Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $160,080,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Black Diamond Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $72,991,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Black Diamond Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $58,270,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Black Diamond Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $56,825,000. 26.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Black Diamond Therapeutics
Reynolds Consumer Products Inc, a consumer products company, produces and sells products across cooking, waste and storage, and tableware. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produce foil, parchment paper, and disposable aluminum pans, as well as cooker liners.
