Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:REYN) Lowered to “Sell” at BidaskClub

Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:REYN) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on REYN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, August 29th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Black Diamond Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.60.

NASDAQ REYN traded down $0.39 during trading on Monday, reaching $31.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 507,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,413. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion and a PE ratio of 21.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.94. Black Diamond Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $21.61 and a 1-year high of $36.00.

Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:REYN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $798.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $853.11 million. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Black Diamond Therapeutics will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Black Diamond Therapeutics news, Director Richard A. Noll purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.41 per share, with a total value of $501,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in REYN. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $261,683,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in Black Diamond Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $160,080,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Black Diamond Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $72,991,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Black Diamond Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $58,270,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Black Diamond Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $56,825,000. 26.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Black Diamond Therapeutics

