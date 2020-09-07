Blacer Coin (BLCR) 1-Day Volume Reaches $13.00

Blacer Coin (CURRENCY:BLCR) traded down 14.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. Over the last seven days, Blacer Coin has traded down 33.4% against the US dollar. One Blacer Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges including Escodex, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. Blacer Coin has a total market cap of $201.00 and $13.00 worth of Blacer Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bonorum (BONO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.86 or 0.00439138 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00021716 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000523 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009802 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000559 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00005287 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010774 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001827 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Blacer Coin Coin Profile

Blacer Coin (CRYPTO:BLCR) is a coin. Blacer Coin’s total supply is 831,616 coins and its circulating supply is 164,249 coins. The Reddit community for Blacer Coin is /r/BlacerCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Blacer Coin’s official website is blacercoin.com . Blacer Coin’s official Twitter account is @BlacerCoins

Buying and Selling Blacer Coin

Blacer Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Escodex, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blacer Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blacer Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blacer Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

