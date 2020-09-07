Bitcoinus (BITS) Hits Market Cap of $3,477.31

Bitcoinus (CURRENCY:BITS) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. During the last seven days, Bitcoinus has traded down 48.3% against the US dollar. One Bitcoinus token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including IDEX and HitBTC. Bitcoinus has a market capitalization of $3,477.31 and approximately $50.00 worth of Bitcoinus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00048021 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10,172.03 or 0.99594901 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0898 or 0.00000879 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002323 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000434 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.04 or 0.00186417 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000656 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00000798 BTC.

Bitcoinus Profile

Bitcoinus is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 17th, 2014. Bitcoinus’ total supply is 359,294,347,067 tokens and its circulating supply is 347,574,541,555 tokens. Bitcoinus’ official Twitter account is @Bitstar_coinz . The official website for Bitcoinus is www.bitcoinus.com . Bitcoinus’ official message board is www.bitcoinus.com/blog

Buying and Selling Bitcoinus

Bitcoinus can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoinus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoinus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoinus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

