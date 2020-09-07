Bismuth (BIS) Trading 29.2% Lower This Week

Bismuth (CURRENCY:BIS) traded down 14.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 7th. In the last week, Bismuth has traded down 29.2% against the dollar. Bismuth has a market capitalization of $1.47 million and approximately $2,943.00 worth of Bismuth was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bismuth coin can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00001049 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003606 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0948 or 0.00000928 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MIB Coin (MIB) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000039 BTC.

About Bismuth

Bismuth (BIS) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 1st, 2017. Bismuth’s total supply is 19,166,193 coins and its circulating supply is 13,738,963 coins. Bismuth’s official Twitter account is @cryptobismuth and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bismuth is /r/cryptobismuth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bismuth is bismuth.cz . Bismuth’s official message board is bismuth.cz/forum

Buying and Selling Bismuth

Bismuth can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bismuth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bismuth should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bismuth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

