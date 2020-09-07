BidaskClub Upgrades Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD) to Hold

Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Utah Medical Products from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th.

Get Utah Medical Products alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ UTMD opened at $83.70 on Friday. Utah Medical Products has a 1 year low of $75.33 and a 1 year high of $112.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $83.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.20. The firm has a market cap of $304.93 million, a P/E ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 0.33.

Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Utah Medical Products had a net margin of 28.44% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The firm had revenue of $8.79 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Utah Medical Products in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Utah Medical Products by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,044 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Utah Medical Products by 98.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,085 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Utah Medical Products during the 1st quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Utah Medical Products by 56.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,579 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.98% of the company’s stock.

Utah Medical Products Company Profile

Utah Medical Products, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes medical devices for the healthcare industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers fetal monitoring accessories, vacuum-assisted delivery systems, and other labor and delivery tools; DISPOSA-HOOD, an infant respiratory hood; and DELTRAN PLUS, a blood pressure monitoring system.

Featured Story: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Utah Medical Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Utah Medical Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.