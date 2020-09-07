BidaskClub Upgrades STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) to “Hold”

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on STAA. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of STAAR Surgical from $45.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of STAAR Surgical from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of STAAR Surgical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of STAAR Surgical in a report on Monday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of STAAR Surgical in a report on Friday, August 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.71.

STAA opened at $49.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.78 and a quick ratio of 5.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 312.33 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.70. STAAR Surgical has a 1 year low of $23.20 and a 1 year high of $62.51.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $35.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.60 million. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 5.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that STAAR Surgical will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Jon K. Hayashida sold 41,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.22, for a total transaction of $2,130,854.44. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,382,940. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Hans-Martin Blickensdoerfer sold 39,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.07, for a total value of $1,728,205.05. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 147,165 shares in the company, valued at $6,485,561.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 488.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 33,812 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after buying an additional 28,068 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 106.6% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 79,719 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,906,000 after buying an additional 41,134 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical during the second quarter valued at about $601,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 19.3% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 18,068 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 2,921 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical during the first quarter valued at about $1,146,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

STAAR Surgical Company Profile

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable collamer lenses (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

