BidaskClub Upgrades Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) to “Hold”

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

ROIC has been the topic of several other research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Retail Opportunity Investments from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Citigroup upped their target price on Retail Opportunity Investments from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Retail Opportunity Investments in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Retail Opportunity Investments from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Retail Opportunity Investments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.81.

Retail Opportunity Investments stock opened at $12.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 16.69 and a current ratio of 16.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.94. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 30.95 and a beta of 1.25. Retail Opportunity Investments has a fifty-two week low of $5.84 and a fifty-two week high of $19.18.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $66.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.02 million. Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 3.50%. As a group, analysts predict that Retail Opportunity Investments will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 27.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 0.6% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 229,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 0.9% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 174,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 15.1% during the second quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 12,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 2.3% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 80,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of March 31, 2019, ROIC owned 90 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.3 million square feet.

