BidaskClub Upgrades PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) to Hold

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on PACW. ValuEngine lowered shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Raymond James upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.50.

Shares of PACW opened at $20.14 on Friday. PacWest Bancorp has a 1-year low of $13.84 and a 1-year high of $40.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.15 and a 200 day moving average of $20.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.10). PacWest Bancorp had a negative net margin of 90.52% and a positive return on equity of 7.15%. The company had revenue of $295.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PacWest Bancorp will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in PacWest Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $135,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in PacWest Bancorp by 72.4% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in PacWest Bancorp by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in PacWest Bancorp by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 6,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares during the last quarter. 79.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PacWest Bancorp

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank, a state chartered bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the start-up operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

