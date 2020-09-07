BidaskClub Upgrades Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) to Hold

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Cleveland Research cut shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.94.

Shares of NASDAQ MU opened at $46.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Micron Technology has a 52 week low of $31.13 and a 52 week high of $61.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.87 and its 200 day moving average is $47.69. The company has a market cap of $51.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.35.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. Micron Technology had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 6.31%. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Micron Technology news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.79, for a total value of $517,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 128,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,648,178.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 13,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total value of $662,016.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 142,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,867,325.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,003 shares of company stock worth $1,195,427. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,589,594 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $81,896,000 after purchasing an additional 62,646 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 453,099 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $23,344,000 after purchasing an additional 19,850 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $319,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,527,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $264,000. 79.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

