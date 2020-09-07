BidaskClub Upgrades Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) to “Hold”

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Mesa Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mesa Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $285.50.

Shares of MLAB opened at $243.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 13.18 and a quick ratio of 12.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -486.66 and a beta of 0.41. Mesa Laboratories has a 1 year low of $181.90 and a 1 year high of $271.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $239.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $232.81.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.54). Mesa Laboratories had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a positive return on equity of 6.73%. The company had revenue of $29.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mesa Laboratories will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director David M. Kelly sold 180 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.00, for a total transaction of $43,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,990 shares in the company, valued at $729,560. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Brian David Archbold sold 603 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $150,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 415 shares in the company, valued at $103,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,687 shares of company stock worth $1,406,256 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLAB. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Mesa Laboratories during the second quarter worth about $73,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 631.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 790 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 18.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 992 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories in the first quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories in the second quarter valued at about $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

About Mesa Laboratories

Mesa Laboratories, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets quality control instruments and disposable products. The company's Instruments segment offers data loggers, which are precision instruments used in critical manufacturing, quality control, and validation applications; medical meters and calibration solutions used to test various parameters of the dialysis fluid, and the calibration and operation of the dialysis machine; gas flow calibration and air sampling equipment that are used for industrial hygiene assessments, calibration of gas metering equipment, and environmental air monitoring; and torque testing systems used for measure bottle cap tightness.

