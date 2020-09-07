BidaskClub Upgrades JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) to Hold

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

JBLU has been the topic of several other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. JetBlue Airways presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

JetBlue Airways stock opened at $12.13 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.26. JetBlue Airways has a 1 year low of $6.61 and a 1 year high of $21.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.64 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.95.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported ($2.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.86) by ($0.16). JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 7.24%. The company had revenue of $215.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. JetBlue Airways’s revenue was down 89.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that JetBlue Airways will post -5.64 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Scott M. Laurence sold 8,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.81, for a total value of $90,901.29. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,965.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JBLU. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 66.0% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 10,743,505 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $96,154,000 after buying an additional 4,271,678 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. increased its stake in JetBlue Airways by 237.8% during the second quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 4,115,619 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,860,000 after purchasing an additional 2,897,120 shares during the period. Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new stake in JetBlue Airways during the second quarter worth about $23,162,000. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. increased its stake in JetBlue Airways by 221.4% during the first quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 1,608,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,775 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in JetBlue Airways by 180.7% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,199,960 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,080,000 after purchasing an additional 772,486 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.59% of the company’s stock.

JetBlue Airways Company Profile

JetBlue Airways Corporation, a passenger carrier company, provides air transportation services. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 105 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

