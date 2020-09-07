BidaskClub Upgrades J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) to Hold

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.
JJSF has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, CL King raised shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. J & J Snack Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.00.
NASDAQ JJSF opened at $142.24 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $129.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 72.57 and a beta of 0.59. J & J Snack Foods has a fifty-two week low of $105.67 and a fifty-two week high of $196.84.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in J & J Snack Foods by 22.6% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in J & J Snack Foods by 17.1% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in J & J Snack Foods during the second quarter valued at $153,000. JS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in J & J Snack Foods during the first quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in J & J Snack Foods during the second quarter valued at $242,000. 75.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
J & J Snack Foods Company Profile
J & J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.
See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV
Receive News & Ratings for J & J Snack Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J & J Snack Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.