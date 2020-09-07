BidaskClub Upgrades J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) to Hold

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

JJSF has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, CL King raised shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. J & J Snack Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.00.

NASDAQ JJSF opened at $142.24 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $129.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 72.57 and a beta of 0.59. J & J Snack Foods has a fifty-two week low of $105.67 and a fifty-two week high of $196.84.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $214.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.07 million. J & J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 3.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that J & J Snack Foods will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in J & J Snack Foods by 22.6% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in J & J Snack Foods by 17.1% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in J & J Snack Foods during the second quarter valued at $153,000. JS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in J & J Snack Foods during the first quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in J & J Snack Foods during the second quarter valued at $242,000. 75.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

J & J Snack Foods Company Profile

J & J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

