BidaskClub Upgrades Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) to Hold

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on HA. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Hawaiian from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Hawaiian from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.91.

Shares of HA opened at $13.84 on Friday. Hawaiian has a twelve month low of $7.55 and a twelve month high of $31.34. The company has a market cap of $636.60 million, a P/E ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.36.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported ($3.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.42) by ($0.39). Hawaiian had a negative net margin of 5.83% and a negative return on equity of 8.35%. The firm had revenue of $60.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 91.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Hawaiian will post -10.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Hawaiian by 62.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,662 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hawaiian in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hawaiian in the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Hawaiian by 178.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,737 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 4,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Hawaiian in the 1st quarter valued at about $107,000. Institutional investors own 77.72% of the company’s stock.

About Hawaiian

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company offers daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Phoenix, Arizona; Portland, Oregon; Seattle, Washington, and New York City, New York.

