BidaskClub Upgrades Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) to Buy

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $77.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $105.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Expedia Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.23.

Shares of EXPE stock opened at $99.80 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.12. Expedia Group has a 52 week low of $40.76 and a 52 week high of $139.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The company has a market cap of $14.09 billion, a PE ratio of -8.79 and a beta of 1.63.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The online travel company reported ($4.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.76) by ($0.66). Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 17.09% and a negative return on equity of 6.99%. The business had revenue of $566.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $577.00 million. Equities research analysts expect that Expedia Group will post -9.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.94, for a total transaction of $65,955.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $535,642.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EXPE. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 133.3% in the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 308 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. CNB Bank acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Capital Bank & Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 3,447.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 674 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. 94.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, alternative accommodations, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

