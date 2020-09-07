BidaskClub Upgrades Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) to Hold

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. SunTrust Banks upgraded Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.50 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

NASDAQ PLAY opened at $18.85 on Friday. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a one year low of $4.61 and a one year high of $48.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.28 and a 200 day moving average of $16.35. The company has a market capitalization of $894.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.86 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.36, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 11th. The restaurant operator reported ($1.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $159.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.83 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 1.24%. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was down 56.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will post -3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP John Mulleady sold 11,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.83, for a total value of $163,940.82. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $620,441.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Jenkins sold 13,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total value of $205,898.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 166,912 shares in the company, valued at $2,570,444.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 69.3% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,059 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. 84.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

