BidaskClub Upgrades Childrens Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) to “Sell”

Childrens Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Childrens Place from $55.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. TheStreet cut shares of Childrens Place from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Childrens Place from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Childrens Place in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Childrens Place from $46.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Childrens Place has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.31.

Childrens Place stock opened at $23.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $341.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 1.84. Childrens Place has a 1 year low of $9.25 and a 1 year high of $95.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.66.

Childrens Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported ($1.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.19) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $368.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.50 million. Childrens Place had a positive return on equity of 15.09% and a negative net margin of 5.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Childrens Place will post -2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Elizabeth J. Boland purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.19 per share, for a total transaction of $78,380.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Childrens Place by 263.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Childrens Place in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Childrens Place in the 2nd quarter valued at $116,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Childrens Place in the 2nd quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Childrens Place by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter.

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, and Baby Place brand names.

