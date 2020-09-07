BidaskClub Lowers Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) to Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. William Blair reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, July 20th. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Bloom Burton reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, May 31st. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xenon Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.00.

Shares of XENE stock opened at $11.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $392.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.57 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.77 and a 200 day moving average of $12.68. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $7.00 and a 1 year high of $18.45.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,199,054 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,576,000 after acquiring an additional 611,518 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 50.2% during the 2nd quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 2,497,917 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,324,000 after acquiring an additional 835,105 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 659,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,269,000 after buying an additional 74,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 29,679 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 7,590 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

About Xenon Pharmaceuticals

Xenon Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovering and developing therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders. It focuses on the treatment of epilepsy. Its products include XEN496, XEN1101, XEN901, and XEN007. The company was founded by Simon Neil Pimstone, Johannes J. P.

