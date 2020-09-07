BidaskClub Lowers Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) to Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. William Blair reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, July 20th. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Bloom Burton reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, May 31st. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xenon Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.00.
Shares of XENE stock opened at $11.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $392.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.57 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.77 and a 200 day moving average of $12.68. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $7.00 and a 1 year high of $18.45.
About Xenon Pharmaceuticals
Xenon Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovering and developing therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders. It focuses on the treatment of epilepsy. Its products include XEN496, XEN1101, XEN901, and XEN007. The company was founded by Simon Neil Pimstone, Johannes J. P.
