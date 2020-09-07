BidaskClub Lowers Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) to Sell

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

NKLA has been the topic of several other reports. Cowen assumed coverage on Nikola in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nikola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Nikola in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on Nikola in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Nikola from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nikola has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.80.

Shares of NKLA stock traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $35.55. 8,560,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,442,878. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.07. Nikola has a fifty-two week low of $10.19 and a fifty-two week high of $93.99.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.02 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 176.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nikola will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Nikola news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 1,400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.69, for a total transaction of $59,766,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NKLA. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Nikola during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Nikola during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Nikola during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nikola during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nikola during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. 13.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Nikola

Nikola Corporation operates as an integrated zero emissions transportation systems provider. It designs and manufactures battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems, and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure. The company also develops electric vehicle solutions for military and outdoor recreational applications.

