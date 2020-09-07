BidaskClub Lowers Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) to Strong Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

CALA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $9.50 target price (up previously from $7.00) on shares of Calithera Biosciences in a research note on Friday, May 8th. William Blair reiterated a buy rating on shares of Calithera Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Calithera Biosciences from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Calithera Biosciences from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Calithera Biosciences from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $8.00.

Calithera Biosciences stock opened at $3.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.46. The company has a market capitalization of $254.01 million, a PE ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 9.88 and a current ratio of 9.88. Calithera Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $2.45 and a fifty-two week high of $8.18.

Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.04. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Calithera Biosciences will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CALA. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $86,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Calithera Biosciences by 18.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,591 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Calithera Biosciences by 11.6% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 32,983 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,438 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new position in Calithera Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $237,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Calithera Biosciences by 19.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 76,797 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 12,370 shares in the last quarter. 76.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Calithera Biosciences Company Profile

Calithera Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage bio-pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule drugs directed against tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is CB-839, an inhibitor of glutaminase, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat solid tumors.

