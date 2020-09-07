BidaskClub Lowers Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) to Strong Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on BCOV. TheStreet upgraded shares of Brightcove from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Northland Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Brightcove in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Brightcove from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brightcove from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Brightcove stock opened at $10.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.49. The company has a market cap of $406.95 million, a P/E ratio of -21.50 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Brightcove has a fifty-two week low of $5.44 and a fifty-two week high of $13.36.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $47.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.92 million. Brightcove had a negative net margin of 9.93% and a negative return on equity of 3.07%. On average, analysts expect that Brightcove will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Brightcove by 59.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,582 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Brightcove during the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Brightcove by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,691 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 3,158 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Brightcove during the 2nd quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Brightcove by 106.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,075 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 6,234 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Brightcove Company Profile

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. It offers Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also provides Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding service for file support, quality and control, speed and reliability, platform and security, and account and integration; SSAI, a cloud-based ad insertion and video stitching service; and Player, a cloud-based service for creating and managing video player experiences.

