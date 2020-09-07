BidaskClub Lowers Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) to Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on ASMB. Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research report on Friday, May 8th. SVB Leerink reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Assembly Biosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. ValuEngine lowered Assembly Biosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, William Blair restated a buy rating on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a report on Thursday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Assembly Biosciences presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $41.75.

Shares of ASMB stock opened at $18.77 on Friday. Assembly Biosciences has a 12-month low of $8.13 and a 12-month high of $27.84. The company has a current ratio of 13.61, a quick ratio of 13.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $616.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.45 and a beta of 1.20.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $39.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.54 million. Assembly Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 30.14% and a negative net margin of 136.24%. As a group, research analysts predict that Assembly Biosciences will post -2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Assembly Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 177.2% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,033 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 431.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,029 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Assembly Biosciences by 188.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 5,633 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Assembly Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $149,000. 91.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Assembly Biosciences Company Profile

Assembly Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company in the United States. The company develops oral therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection and novel class of oral synthetic live biotherapeutic candidates to treat disorders associated with the microbiome.

