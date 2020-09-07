BidaskClub Downgrades Tcr2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) to Sell

Tcr2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Roth Capital raised Tcr2 Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $16.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, July 27th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Tcr2 Therapeutics from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Tcr2 Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Tcr2 Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tcr2 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Tcr2 Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.83.

NASDAQ:TCRR opened at $17.74 on Friday. Tcr2 Therapeutics has a one year low of $5.84 and a one year high of $21.06. The stock has a market cap of $591.52 million, a PE ratio of -7.27 and a beta of 1.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.89.

Tcr2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.02). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tcr2 Therapeutics will post -2.35 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $39,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $540,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics by 98.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 3,011 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics by 108.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 3,773 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.52% of the company’s stock.

About Tcr2 Therapeutics

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops novel T cell receptor therapies for patients suffering from cancer. Its product candidates in pipeline comprise TC-210 mono TCR Fusion Construct T cells (TRuC-T cells) targeting mesothelin positive solid tumors; TC-220 that targets MUC16 positive solid tumors; and TC-310 and TC-410 dual TRuC-T cell programs targeting CD19/22 and MSLN/MUC16, as well as TC-110 mono TRuC-T cells targeting CD19-positive B-Cell hematological malignancies.

