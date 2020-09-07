BidaskClub Downgrades TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) to Hold

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on TTWO. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Nomura raised their target price on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $120.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $178.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.54.

NASDAQ TTWO opened at $161.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.82, a PEG ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.69. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE has a 12 month low of $100.00 and a 12 month high of $180.61.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.45). TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 28.26%. The company had revenue of $996.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $845.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 125.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 5,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.50, for a total value of $748,022.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.58, for a total value of $6,075,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 135,858 shares of company stock worth $20,736,546 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 3.1% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 50,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,044,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 30.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 2,406 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in the second quarter valued at $250,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in the second quarter valued at $3,446,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 16.0% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. 93.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

