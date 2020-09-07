BidaskClub Downgrades Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) to Buy

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

SPWH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.88.

Get Sportsman's Warehouse alerts:

Shares of SPWH stock opened at $13.48 on Friday. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a fifty-two week low of $4.08 and a fifty-two week high of $18.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $585.99 million, a PE ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.69.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.44. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a return on equity of 50.83% and a net margin of 4.56%. The firm had revenue of $380.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 79.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sportsman’s Warehouse will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Martha Helena Bejar sold 7,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.53, for a total value of $99,039.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,472 shares in the company, valued at $304,046.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in the second quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.71% of the company’s stock.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Company Profile

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and clothing products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

Featured Article: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Sportsman's Warehouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sportsman's Warehouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.