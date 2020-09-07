BidaskClub Downgrades Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) to Buy

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on SAIA. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Saia in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Saia from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Saia from $112.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. BofA Securities initiated coverage on shares of Saia in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Saia from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.08.

Shares of NASDAQ SAIA opened at $131.33 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.75. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 31.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.07. Saia has a 1 year low of $61.46 and a 1 year high of $142.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $418.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.68 million. Saia had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Saia will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Di-Ann Eisnor sold 440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.25, for a total transaction of $57,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $985,293.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.29, for a total transaction of $722,095.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,055,774.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAIA. Cutler Group LP acquired a new stake in Saia in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Saia in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in Saia by 56.4% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 380 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Saia in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in Saia by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,510 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period.

Saia Company Profile

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

