BidaskClub Downgrades Red Violet (NASDAQ:RDVT) to Hold

Red Violet (NASDAQ:RDVT) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of RDVT opened at $19.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $234.02 million, a P/E ratio of -21.91 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.66. Red Violet has a 1 year low of $11.57 and a 1 year high of $28.70.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Red Violet by 153.4% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Red Violet in the second quarter worth approximately $70,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Red Violet by 259.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 2,912 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Red Violet in the second quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Red Violet in the second quarter worth approximately $248,000. 24.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Red Violet, Inc, a software and services company, specializes in big data analysis providing cloud-based mission-critical information solutions to enterprises in various industries in the United States. Its proprietary platform includes CORE, a cloud-based technology platform, which serves various industries within risk management.

