BidaskClub Downgrades Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) to Strong Sell

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Mersana Therapeutics from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Mersana Therapeutics from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Mersana Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Mersana Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.20.

Shares of MRSN stock opened at $16.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.69 and a 200 day moving average of $14.28. The company has a current ratio of 13.15, a quick ratio of 13.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.82 and a beta of 2.47. Mersana Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.32 and a twelve month high of $24.97.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.03). Mersana Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 4,119.91% and a negative return on equity of 54.92%. On average, research analysts predict that Mersana Therapeutics will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Ashish Mandelia sold 3,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total transaction of $76,083.67. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Mersana Therapeutics by 33.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,286,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,160,000 after buying an additional 821,160 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Mersana Therapeutics by 51.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,864,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,028,000 after buying an additional 972,435 shares during the last quarter. VR Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Mersana Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $15,297,000. Ghost Tree Capital LLC boosted its stake in Mersana Therapeutics by 150.0% during the first quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,660,000 after buying an additional 1,200,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Mersana Therapeutics by 41.8% during the second quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 1,910,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,694,000 after buying an additional 563,287 shares during the last quarter. 95.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Mersana Therapeutics

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focusing on the development of antibody drug conjugate (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. The company develops Dolaflexin, a platform, which is used to generate a pipeline of proprietary ADC product candidates to address patient populations that are not amenable to treat with traditional ADC-based therapies.

