BidaskClub Downgrades Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) to Strong Sell

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Limelight Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Northland Securities began coverage on Limelight Networks in a research note on Friday, June 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Limelight Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. B. Riley increased their target price on Limelight Networks from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Limelight Networks in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Limelight Networks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.84.

Get Limelight Networks alerts:

Limelight Networks stock opened at $5.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.22 and its 200-day moving average is $5.72. The company has a market cap of $612.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.40 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. Limelight Networks has a 12 month low of $2.50 and a 12 month high of $8.19.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 20th. The information services provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $58.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.72 million. Limelight Networks had a negative return on equity of 4.42% and a negative net margin of 3.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Limelight Networks will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Kurt Silverman sold 15,000 shares of Limelight Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.45, for a total transaction of $81,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Sajid Malhotra sold 100,000 shares of Limelight Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total value of $625,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 593,666 shares of company stock worth $4,155,812 in the last quarter. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Limelight Networks by 3.7% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 70,984 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 2,543 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Limelight Networks by 1.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 226,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Limelight Networks by 17.0% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,449 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,550 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Limelight Networks by 57.8% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,691 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Limelight Networks by 1.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 291,029 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after purchasing an additional 5,390 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

About Limelight Networks

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery and related services and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services and solutions for businesses to deliver their digital content across Internet, mobile, social, and other digital initiatives.

Read More: Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Limelight Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limelight Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.