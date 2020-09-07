BidaskClub Downgrades Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) to Buy

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Kornit Digital from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Kornit Digital from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Kornit Digital from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Kornit Digital from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kornit Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Shares of NASDAQ KRNT opened at $60.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.19 and a 200 day moving average of $43.19. The company has a current ratio of 7.06, a quick ratio of 5.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -300.68 and a beta of 1.60. Kornit Digital has a 12-month low of $22.17 and a 12-month high of $65.91.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The industrial products company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $37.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.65 million. Kornit Digital had a negative net margin of 5.05% and a negative return on equity of 2.09%. Sell-side analysts predict that Kornit Digital will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 10.8% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,942,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,122,000 after buying an additional 382,814 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 24.6% in the first quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 1,526,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,988,000 after buying an additional 301,043 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,421,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,383,000 after buying an additional 51,151 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 1.6% in the second quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,349,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,022,000 after buying an additional 21,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 543.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,322,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,591,000 after buying an additional 1,116,997 shares in the last quarter. 93.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value added services. It offers direct-to-garment printing systems from smaller industrial operators to mass producers; NeoPigment ink and other consumables; QuickP designer software; and value added services, such as maintenance and support, and professional services.

