BidaskClub Downgrades Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) to Hold

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Etsy from $79.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Etsy from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Etsy from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Etsy from $88.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.36.

Shares of ETSY opened at $112.04 on Friday. Etsy has a 52-week low of $29.95 and a 52-week high of $141.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a current ratio of 4.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $120.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.58. The firm has a market cap of $13.37 billion, a PE ratio of 91.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.39.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.36. Etsy had a return on equity of 35.91% and a net margin of 13.78%. The firm had revenue of $428.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.37 million. Research analysts predict that Etsy will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Etsy news, CTO Michael T. Fisher sold 5,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.17, for a total value of $641,592.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 26,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,242,573.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.74, for a total value of $100,551.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,122.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 380,889 shares of company stock valued at $43,535,324 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Etsy by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 372,134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,532,000 after buying an additional 21,289 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Etsy by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,720 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Etsy by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 34,565 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,516,000 after buying an additional 1,934 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Etsy during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,456,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Etsy during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,673,000. 91.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

