BidaskClub Downgrades Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) to Hold

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

DLTR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cfra upped their target price on Dollar Tree from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Friday, August 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Dollar Tree from $106.00 to $114.00 in a report on Friday, August 28th. TheStreet raised Dollar Tree from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised Dollar Tree from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.64.

Shares of NASDAQ DLTR opened at $91.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $96.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.39, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.62. Dollar Tree has a 52-week low of $60.20 and a 52-week high of $119.71.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $6.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.23 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 18.52% and a net margin of 3.61%. Dollar Tree’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Dollar Tree will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLTR. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree in the 1st quarter valued at about $194,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Dollar Tree by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 335.7% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 44,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,273,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,035,000. Institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

