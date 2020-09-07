BidaskClub Downgrades Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) to Buy

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on COWN. Zacks Investment Research raised Cowen from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 31st. Wolfe Research began coverage on Cowen in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Cowen from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. ValuEngine lowered Cowen from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Cowen from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.60.

Shares of NASDAQ COWN opened at $17.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $476.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Cowen has a 1-year low of $5.75 and a 1-year high of $19.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.45 and its 200 day moving average is $13.84.

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $5.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.51 by $1.18. The company had revenue of $369.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.90 million. Cowen had a return on equity of 19.70% and a net margin of 9.74%. On average, analysts forecast that Cowen will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cowen by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 179,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,916,000 after buying an additional 2,444 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cowen by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 303,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,920,000 after buying an additional 68,889 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cowen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Cowen by 153.4% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 19,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 11,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cowen by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,468,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,810,000 after buying an additional 21,035 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.10% of the company’s stock.

Cowen Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides alternative investment management, investment banking, research, and sales and trading services for its clients. It manages separate client focused portfolio through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, the firm invests in equity and fixed income markets.

