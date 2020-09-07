BidaskClub Downgrades Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) to Hold

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

BLDP has been the topic of several other reports. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on Ballard Power Systems from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Raymond James set a $28.00 price objective on Ballard Power Systems and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Ballard Power Systems from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. TD Securities raised Ballard Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, National Bank of Canada raised Ballard Power Systems to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.66.

NASDAQ:BLDP opened at $13.72 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.84 and its 200 day moving average is $12.40. The company has a current ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Ballard Power Systems has a 12 month low of $4.50 and a 12 month high of $21.61. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.21 and a beta of 1.60.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 16.53% and a negative net margin of 38.64%. The company had revenue of $25.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.22 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Ballard Power Systems will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 23.4% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,339 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 12.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 0.5% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 366,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in Ballard Power Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 3.6% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 69,465 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 2,438 shares in the last quarter. 8.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ballard Power Systems Company Profile

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products worldwide. The company offers heavy duty modules, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and portable power/ unmanned aerial vehicles, and material handling products.

