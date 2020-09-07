BidaskClub Downgrades 1-800-Flowers.Com (NASDAQ:FLWS) to Buy

1-800-Flowers.Com (NASDAQ:FLWS) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

FLWS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Benchmark increased their price target on 1-800-Flowers.Com from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. DA Davidson raised 1-800-Flowers.Com from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on 1-800-Flowers.Com from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

FLWS stock opened at $25.97 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.62 and its 200-day moving average is $21.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.51 and a beta of 1.51. 1-800-Flowers.Com has a twelve month low of $11.15 and a twelve month high of $32.78.

1-800-Flowers.Com (NASDAQ:FLWS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $418.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.00 million. 1-800-Flowers.Com had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 3.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that 1-800-Flowers.Com will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other 1-800-Flowers.Com news, insider Thomas G. Hartnett sold 33,521 shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.21, for a total value of $1,046,190.41. Following the sale, the insider now owns 185,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,787,832.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder F. Mccann 2012 Family Tr James sold 3,939 shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total value of $112,852.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,309,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,526,142.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 750,701 shares of company stock worth $21,642,129 in the last three months. Company insiders own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cutler Group LP bought a new position in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com by 136.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,518 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,611 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com by 815.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,664 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 8,608 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com by 372.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,529 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 6,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com in the 1st quarter valued at about $190,000. 42.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

1-800-Flowers.Com Company Profile

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gourmet food and floral gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets; and BloomNet Wire Service. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.

