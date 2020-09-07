BiblePay Reaches Market Cap of $360,005.93 (BBP)

BiblePay (CURRENCY:BBP) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. BiblePay has a total market cap of $360,005.93 and approximately $8,607.00 worth of BiblePay was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, BiblePay has traded down 11.2% against the US dollar. One BiblePay coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, C-CEX, SouthXchange and CryptoBridge.

About BiblePay

BiblePay (CRYPTO:BBP) is a POBh coin that uses the Proof-of-BibleHash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 23rd, 2017. BiblePay’s total supply is 2,525,803,872 coins. The official website for BiblePay is biblepay.org. BiblePay’s official Twitter account is @biblepay. BiblePay’s official message board is forum.biblepay.org. The Reddit community for BiblePay is /r/BiblePay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

BiblePay can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, SouthXchange, CryptoBridge and C-CEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BiblePay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BiblePay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BiblePay using one of the exchanges listed above.

