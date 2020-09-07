Beyondspring (NASDAQ:BYSI) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Beyondspring (NASDAQ:BYSI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $13.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “BeyondSpring Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development of cancer therapies. The Company’s lead product consists of into a Phase 3 clinical trial as a direct anticancer agent in non-small cell lung cancer and a Phase 2/3 clinical trial in the prevention of chemotherapy-induced Neutropenia. BeyondSpring Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Get Beyondspring alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently commented on BYSI. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Beyondspring from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, June 13th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $46.00 price target (up from $30.00) on shares of Beyondspring in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:BYSI opened at $11.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $355.27 million, a PE ratio of -6.11 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.18. Beyondspring has a fifty-two week low of $9.38 and a fifty-two week high of $23.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Beyondspring (NASDAQ:BYSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.11. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Beyondspring will post -2.3 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Beyondspring by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Beyondspring by 118.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Beyondspring in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Beyondspring in the 1st quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Beyondspring in the 1st quarter worth approximately $140,000. 8.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Beyondspring

BeyondSpring Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of cancer therapies. The company is advancing its lead asset, Plinabulin, into a Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the reduction of docetaxel chemotherapy-induced severe, grade 4 neutropenia; a Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the prevention of non-docetaxel chemotherapy-induced severe, grade 4 neutropenia; a Phase 3 clinical trial as an anticancer agent in combination with docetaxel in advanced non-small cell lung cancer; and Phase 1/2 clinical trials with the immuno-oncology agent nivolumab.

Further Reading: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Beyondspring (BYSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Beyondspring Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyondspring and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.