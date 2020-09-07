Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Hold” Rating for WPP (NYSE:WPP)

Berenberg Bank restated their hold rating on shares of WPP (NYSE:WPP) in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

WPP has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded WPP from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on WPP in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued an underperform rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised WPP from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an underperform rating on shares of WPP in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $68.00.

Shares of WPP stock opened at $42.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.02 and a 200-day moving average of $39.52. WPP has a one year low of $27.18 and a one year high of $70.80. The company has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.38.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be given a $0.6594 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. WPP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.19%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of WPP by 361.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 708,970 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,742,000 after buying an additional 555,181 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in WPP by 70.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,183,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,970,000 after purchasing an additional 488,571 shares during the last quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. bought a new position in WPP during the second quarter worth about $11,315,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of WPP by 70.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 366,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,337,000 after purchasing an additional 150,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of WPP in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,293,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.83% of the company’s stock.

WPP Company Profile

WPP plc provides various communications services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Advertising and Media Investment Management; Data Investment Management; Public Relations & Public Affairs; and Branding Consulting, Health & Wellness and Specialist Communications. The Advertising and Media Investment Management segment provides advertising services; and media planning and buying, and specialist sponsorship, and branded entertainment services.

