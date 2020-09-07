Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Sixt (ETR:SIX2) a €54.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €54.00 ($63.53) price target on Sixt (ETR:SIX2) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Baader Bank set a €70.00 ($82.35) target price on Sixt and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on Sixt and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. UBS Group set a €92.00 ($108.24) target price on shares of Sixt and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €87.00 ($102.35) price target on shares of Sixt and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of Sixt in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €83.33 ($98.04).

Sixt stock opened at €76.85 ($90.41) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 57.48. Sixt has a 1 year low of €33.30 ($39.18) and a 1 year high of €100.00 ($117.65). The business has a 50-day moving average of €71.96 and a 200-day moving average of €68.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.92.

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Vehicle Rental and Leasing. The Vehicle Rental segment rents various utility vehicles and trucks; offers international holiday car rental services; provides mobility services for business travelers, as well as for sightseeing or special occasions; and offers luxury saloons, sports cars, SUVs, and car sharing products and transfer services.

