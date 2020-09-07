Benchmark Boosts Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target to $425.00

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its price objective raised by Benchmark from $397.00 to $425.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a sell rating on the Internet television network’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on NFLX. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $480.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $475.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $198.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Bank of America reissued a buy rating and issued a $625.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $486.49.

Get Netflix alerts:

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $516.05 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $498.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $433.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.02, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.97. Netflix has a 12 month low of $252.28 and a 12 month high of $575.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 33.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Netflix will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Gregory K. Peters sold 7,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $575.00, for a total transaction of $4,169,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,696,075. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 4,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $2,698,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,530,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 248,524 shares of company stock worth $121,935,040. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $219,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Netflix by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 170 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in Netflix by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,711 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Netflix by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,336 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $35,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares in the last quarter. 80.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Read More: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.