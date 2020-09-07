Beacon Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $1.00 (BECN)

Beacon (CURRENCY:BECN) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. In the last week, Beacon has traded down 25.5% against the dollar. Beacon has a total market capitalization of $5,911.69 and approximately $1.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beacon coin can now be bought for about $0.0113 or 0.00000111 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge and Crex24.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bonorum (BONO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44.79 or 0.00439288 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00022038 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000529 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009805 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000562 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00005288 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010796 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001829 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000277 BTC.

About Beacon

BECN is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,422,846 coins and its circulating supply is 523,676 coins. Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 . Beacon’s official website is www.beaconcrypto.org

Buying and Selling Beacon

Beacon can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beacon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beacon using one of the exchanges listed above.

