Barclays Boosts Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Price Target to $385.00

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) had its price target lifted by Barclays from $345.00 to $385.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Broadcom from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $286.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Broadcom from $365.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Broadcom from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $379.61.

AVGO opened at $362.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. Broadcom has a 12 month low of $155.67 and a 12 month high of $378.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $326.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $288.33.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 10.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Broadcom will post 17.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $3.25 per share. This represents a $13.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.67%.

In other Broadcom news, SVP Charlie B. Kawwas sold 27,192 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.66, for a total transaction of $8,529,042.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 57,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.97, for a total transaction of $20,465,860.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 766,606 shares of company stock worth $246,329,809. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 34,403,752 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,157,136,000 after purchasing an additional 4,864,220 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Broadcom by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,450,598 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $10,557,343,000 after buying an additional 135,603 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Broadcom by 8.6% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 29,499,900 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,994,430,000 after buying an additional 2,323,946 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Broadcom by 2.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,151,390 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,253,640,000 after acquiring an additional 735,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 2.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,698,910 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,348,802,000 after acquiring an additional 123,759 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

