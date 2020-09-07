Bankia SA (OTCMKTS:BNKXF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Bankia SA (OTCMKTS:BNKXF) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BNKXF. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bankia in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. AlphaValue downgraded Bankia from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bankia in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Bankia in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Bankia in a report on Wednesday, July 29th.

OTCMKTS BNKXF traded up $0.42 on Wednesday, hitting $1.65. 16,970 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,142. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.18. Bankia has a 1-year low of $0.82 and a 1-year high of $2.15.

Bankia, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial products and services in Spain and internationally. The company operates through Retail Banking and Business Banking segments. It provides retail banking products, such as salary direct deposits, mortgages, term deposits, credit cards, insurance, investment and pension funds, and other asset management services.

