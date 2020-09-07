Bankia (OTCMKTS:BNKXF) Upgraded to Hold at Berenberg Bank

Bankia (OTCMKTS:BNKXF) was upgraded by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on BNKXF. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bankia in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bankia in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Bankia in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, AlphaValue downgraded shares of Bankia from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:BNKXF traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,142. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.24 and a 200-day moving average of $1.18. Bankia has a 52-week low of $0.82 and a 52-week high of $2.15.

Bankia, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial products and services in Spain and internationally. The company operates through Retail Banking and Business Banking segments. It provides retail banking products, such as salary direct deposits, mortgages, term deposits, credit cards, insurance, investment and pension funds, and other asset management services.

