Bank of America Boosts Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) Price Target to $135.00

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) had its price target upped by Bank of America from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on GWRE. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $128.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Guidewire Software from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded Guidewire Software from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Guidewire Software from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $136.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Guidewire Software from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Guidewire Software has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $125.33.

Shares of NYSE:GWRE opened at $115.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 6.93 and a quick ratio of 6.93. Guidewire Software has a 1 year low of $71.64 and a 1 year high of $124.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a PE ratio of -350.33, a P/E/G ratio of 57.91 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $114.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.08.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 2nd. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.38. Guidewire Software had a positive return on equity of 1.08% and a negative net margin of 3.66%. The company had revenue of $243.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Guidewire Software will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Marcus Ryu sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.57, for a total value of $1,419,625.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,890,599.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven P. Sherry sold 3,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.86, for a total transaction of $324,961.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 414 shares in the company, valued at $44,240.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,392 shares of company stock worth $6,904,011 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWRE. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Guidewire Software in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 678.1% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 249 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. SSI Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Guidewire Software in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Guidewire Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Guidewire Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers that prefer to subscribe to a cloud-based solution.

