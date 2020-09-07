B. Riley Trims Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) Target Price to $46.00

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) had its target price cut by B. Riley from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Ciena from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Nomura boosted their price objective on shares of Ciena from $46.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Ciena from $64.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Ciena from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $54.24.

Get Ciena alerts:

Shares of CIEN stock opened at $44.28 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.78. Ciena has a 12 month low of $30.58 and a 12 month high of $61.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.83.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $976.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $974.49 million. Ciena had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 18.39%. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ciena will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.62, for a total value of $54,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Patrick H. Nettles sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.74, for a total transaction of $1,094,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 174,350 shares of company stock valued at $9,814,270. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIEN. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Ciena by 294.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,182,550 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $334,847,000 after purchasing an additional 4,615,896 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Ciena by 361.3% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,621,278 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $64,543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,824 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in Ciena by 45.0% during the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 3,423,768 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $185,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061,808 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Ciena by 32.3% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,255,893 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $169,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Ciena by 60.2% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,842,311 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $73,342,000 after purchasing an additional 692,647 shares during the last quarter. 88.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ciena

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

See Also: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.