B. Riley Raises Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) Price Target to $10.00

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) had its price target boosted by B. Riley from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on TLYS. ValuEngine upgraded Tilly’s from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Tilly’s in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $7.50 price target on shares of Tilly’s in a research report on Friday. Bank of America upped their price target on Tilly’s from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Tilly’s from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.10.

Shares of TLYS opened at $7.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.53. Tilly’s has a 52-week low of $3.46 and a 52-week high of $12.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.61 million, a PE ratio of 732.00 and a beta of 1.65.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.36. Tilly’s had a return on equity of 0.63% and a net margin of 0.10%. Equities research analysts predict that Tilly’s will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Michael Henry acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.76 per share, for a total transaction of $28,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,630.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 28.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 224.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,930 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 10,330 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Tilly’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Tilly’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Tilly’s in the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Tilly’s by 106.3% in the 1st quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.07% of the company’s stock.

Tilly's, Inc retails casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hats, sunglasses, headphones, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others.

