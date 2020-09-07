B. Riley Boosts Imax (NYSE:IMAX) Price Target to $21.00

Imax (NYSE:IMAX) had its price target raised by B. Riley from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

IMAX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. MKM Partners lowered their price target on Imax from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Barrington Research upped their price target on Imax from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. ValuEngine lowered Imax from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Wedbush started coverage on Imax in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They set a hold rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Imax from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Imax currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.94.

Shares of IMAX stock opened at $16.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $942.30 million, a PE ratio of -19.52 and a beta of 1.62. Imax has a 1-year low of $6.01 and a 1-year high of $22.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.07 and a 200 day moving average of $12.39.

Imax (NYSE:IMAX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.22 million. Imax had a negative return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 18.91%. Imax’s quarterly revenue was down 91.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Imax will post -1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Imax by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,237,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,294,000 after acquiring an additional 413,885 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Imax by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,039,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,462,000 after buying an additional 324,364 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Imax by 1,320.5% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,182,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,701,000 after buying an additional 1,099,211 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Imax by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,070,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,691,000 after buying an additional 3,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Imax by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 760,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,524,000 after buying an additional 19,690 shares during the last quarter. 68.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company that specializes in motion picture technologies and presentations worldwide. It offers cinematic solution comprising proprietary software, theater architecture, and equipment. The company engages in Digital Re-Mastering (DMR) of films into the IMAX format for exhibition in the IMAX theater network; the provision of IMAX premium theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, long-term leases, and joint revenue sharing arrangements; the distribution of documentary films; the provision of production technical support and film post-production services; the ownership and operation of IMAX theaters; and the provision of camera and other miscellaneous items rental services.

