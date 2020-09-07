Axovant Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:AXGT) and UCB (NASDAQ:UCBJF) Head-To-Head Review

Axovant Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:AXGT) and UCB (OTCMKTS:UCBJF) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Get Axovant Gene Therapies alerts:

Axovant Gene Therapies has a beta of 1.54, meaning that its share price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, UCB has a beta of 0.51, meaning that its share price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Axovant Gene Therapies and UCB’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Axovant Gene Therapies N/A -149.52% -75.13% UCB N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Axovant Gene Therapies and UCB, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Axovant Gene Therapies 0 2 3 0 2.60 UCB 0 1 3 0 2.75

Axovant Gene Therapies presently has a consensus target price of $14.67, indicating a potential upside of 393.83%. Given Axovant Gene Therapies’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Axovant Gene Therapies is more favorable than UCB.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Axovant Gene Therapies and UCB’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Axovant Gene Therapies N/A N/A -$72.63 million ($2.93) -1.01 UCB $5.50 billion 4.13 $887.04 million $5.82 20.07

UCB has higher revenue and earnings than Axovant Gene Therapies. Axovant Gene Therapies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than UCB, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

28.5% of Axovant Gene Therapies shares are held by institutional investors. 4.2% of Axovant Gene Therapies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

UCB beats Axovant Gene Therapies on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Axovant Gene Therapies

Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd., a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing a pipeline of product candidates for debilitating neurological and neuromuscular diseases. The company's current pipeline of gene therapy candidates targets GM1 gangliosidosis, GM2 gangliosidosis, Parkinson's disease, oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and frontotemporal dementia. The company was formerly known as Axovant Sciences Ltd. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York. Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. operates as a subsidiary of Roivant Sciences Ltd.

About UCB

UCB SA engages in the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. It offers medicinal products such as briviact, keppra, vimpat, neupro, cimzia, nootropil, xyrem, xyzal, and zyrtec. The company was founded by Emmanuel Janssen on January 18, 1928 and is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium.

Receive News & Ratings for Axovant Gene Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axovant Gene Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.