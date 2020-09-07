Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

AXNX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective (up from $48.00) on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies from $48.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Axonics Modulation Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.91.

AXNX opened at $36.05 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.81 and a beta of 0.19. Axonics Modulation Technologies has a twelve month low of $15.25 and a twelve month high of $46.15. The company has a current ratio of 10.88, a quick ratio of 9.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.11. Axonics Modulation Technologies had a negative net margin of 155.91% and a negative return on equity of 44.13%. The business had revenue of $15.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.68) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 922.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Axonics Modulation Technologies will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Alfred J. Ford, Jr. sold 37,667 shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.38, for a total value of $1,520,993.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Rinda Sama sold 14,400 shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.81, for a total transaction of $587,664.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 199,931 shares in the company, valued at $8,159,184.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 251,544 shares of company stock worth $10,183,098. Insiders own 25.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AXNX. FMR LLC lifted its position in Axonics Modulation Technologies by 137.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,552,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475,668 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in Axonics Modulation Technologies by 380.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,230,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,220,000 after purchasing an additional 974,982 shares during the last quarter. AXA bought a new stake in Axonics Modulation Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $23,489,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in Axonics Modulation Technologies by 159.7% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 802,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,395,000 after purchasing an additional 493,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Axonics Modulation Technologies by 47.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,209,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,470,000 after purchasing an additional 388,713 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.30% of the company’s stock.

Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation solutions (SNM) solutions. The SNM therapy is primarily used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urgency incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, fecal incontinence, and urinary retention.

