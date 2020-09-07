Axe (AXE) Price Hits $0.16

Axe (CURRENCY:AXE) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. One Axe coin can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00001567 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including FreiExchange, Crex24 and Hotbit. Over the last seven days, Axe has traded 11.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Axe has a total market cap of $841,719.20 and $254,171.00 worth of Axe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Axe alerts:

Purex (PUREX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000031 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000545 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000010 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000096 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Axe

Axe (CRYPTO:AXE) is a coin. Axe’s total supply is 5,260,968 coins. The official website for Axe is axerunners.com . Axe’s official Twitter account is @axerunners . The Reddit community for Axe is /r/AXErunners and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Axe

Axe can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: FreiExchange, Hotbit and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Axe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Axe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Axe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.